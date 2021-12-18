KANSAS — Charles Woods Jr. “Chuck,” 68 of Kansas, died Thursday, Dec. 16, at his daughters residence.
Chuck was a member of the Melber Baptist Church. He was retired from Good Year Tire and Rubber Company after 36 years of service as a tire builder, and he was a Farmer.
He is survived by his three daughters, Lori (Bruce) Beyer, of Boaz, Kentucky; Misty (Micah) Brown, of Mayfield; Jenny (Travis) Bizzle, of Mayfield; one son Cory Woods of Washington, D.C.; eight grandchildren, Carson Beyer, Madison Beyer, Khloe Beyer, Blain Bizzle, Tyler Bizzle, Ben Bizzle, Ellie Mitchell, Izzie Brown; one great grandchild, Jaxon McMillen; his sister Paula (Randy) Walls, of Paducah; three nephews Cody Walls, Casey Walls and Chase Walls.
He is preceded in death by his parents- Charles Woods Sr. and Oleda Peeler Woods.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Kansas Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
