UNION CITY, Tenn. — Charles William Richards, III, 90 of Union City, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at White-Ranson Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Mallonee officiating. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery. Visitation will begin Tuesday at noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Richards was born in Woodville, Texas, on Sept. 16, 1932, to the late Charles William Richards, Jr. and the late Myrtis Lucille Gaston Richards. He attended school in Alabama and after one year at Auburn University, he volunteered to serve in the army in Korea. He was discharged in 1954 and entered the University of Alabama where he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Charles also has degrees in Math/Physics from Athens College and an MBA with Honors from Pepperdine University where received his Masters. He is a Mason and a lifelong member of the Methodist Church.
In 1959, he accepted employment as a test engineer at Thiokol Chemical Company in Huntsville, Alabama. Charlie moved to Northrup Corporation for a period and then to The Boeing Company. After two years of rocket simulation programs, he moved to Lockheed Missiles and Space in Houston. Charlie donated a complete set of patches as were worn by the astronauts in space missions to Discover Park of America. They are on display there.
Other work experiences include Philco-Ford, Rockwell International in Anaheim, California, Illumination Industries as president, and compumotor, a Division of Parker-Hannifin, as vice-president.
In 1979, he met Nancy Barry James in Mountain View, California, and they were married in 1982. His varied work experiences prepared him well for starting his own successful company, Western Technology Marketing in 1983. Charlie was loved and much respected by all who worked for and with him.
In 1999, Charlie and Nancy moved to Union City, Tennessee. After retiring, he became an avid gardener and shared all of his fruits and vegetables with family, friends, and assisted living organizations. He loved playing bridge, watching Alabama football games, and spending time in the kitchen cooking for family and friends.
Charlie was a very giving person, always looking for ways to assist others. All the grandchildren adored him and were very thankful for the advice given to them on their education and careers. He will be greatly missed by all of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Richards; three daughters, Karla Richards Williams and Karen Richards both of Morgan Hill, California and Lisa Moser and her husband Mark of Emerald Hills, California; two step-daughters, Nancy Jo Yarbrough and her husband Sonny and Jenna Glasgow and her husband Jim all of Union City; one step-son, Dr. Bill James of Dyersburg; 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Mr. Richards was preceded in death by one stepson, Barry James; two sisters, Dr. Lucille Moore and Rose Scott; and one brother, Joe Thomas Richards.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.