A Bardstown resident, Dr. Charles William Parrish, 68, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born on June 9, 1954, in Morganfield to the late Thomas Arden and Wanda Newbell Parrish. Charlie was a graduate of The University of Kentucky. After years working as an ER physician in Paducah, Owensboro, and Bardstown, Charlie opened Bardstown Ambulatory Care in 2006.
He would continue to work at the clinic, later renamed to KYOne Primary Care, until his retirement in 2020. Practicing medicine was his calling. He loved his patients in and out of the office and enjoyed meeting them around town. In his free time he loved to listen to music, read science fiction and fantasy, learn history, refinish furniture, and go to concerts and the theater with his wife. He loved animals, was a vegetarian for over twenty years, and always fed the birds in the backyard first thing in the morning.
He enjoyed giving gifts to friends and family for any occasion, especially Christmas. On Halloween he’d make the house an attraction each year by building a large canvas-and-wood decoration with his kids.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Lynn Nance Parrish; and his brother, Thomas Lucien Parrish.
Charlie is survived by his son, Benton Parrish of Louisville; his daughter, Miranda Parrish of Atlanta, Georgia; and his mother-in-law Patsy Ann Nance of Nazareth.
In honoring Charlie’s wishes cremation was chosen by the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 7 p.m. ET Friday, March 3, 2023, with Doug Simpson officiating. Visitation will be 3 — 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, who is in charge of arrangements. The family request that expressions of sympathy go to American Association for the Study of Liver Disease Foundation Global Liver Institute.
