A Bardstown resident, Dr. Charles William Parrish, 68, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born on June 9, 1954, in Morganfield to the late Thomas Arden and Wanda Newbell Parrish. Charlie was a graduate of The University of Kentucky. After years working as an ER physician in Paducah, Owensboro, and Bardstown, Charlie opened Bardstown Ambulatory Care in 2006.

He would continue to work at the clinic, later renamed to KYOne Primary Care, until his retirement in 2020. Practicing medicine was his calling. He loved his patients in and out of the office and enjoyed meeting them around town. In his free time he loved to listen to music, read science fiction and fantasy, learn history, refinish furniture, and go to concerts and the theater with his wife. He loved animals, was a vegetarian for over twenty years, and always fed the birds in the backyard first thing in the morning.

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Friday, March 3, 2023
2:00PM-6:00PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1475 New Shepherdsville Rd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
Mar 3
Service
Friday, March 3, 2023
6:00PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1475 New Shepherdsville Rd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
