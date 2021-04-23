KUTTAWA — Charles Wilburn Oliver, 85, of Kuttawa, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Charles was a retired truck driver with Trimac Transportation and was a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah. He was a union steward for Teamsters Local 236 and was a United States Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Della Baccus Oliver of Kuttawa; one daughter, Sharrie (Lennis) Thompson of Paducah; two sons, Baccus L. (Jennie) Oliver of Paducah, Jonathan R. (Brooke) Oliver of Paducah; two sisters, Rosie Brown of Wheaton, Illinois, Betty Ann Ladd of Hopkinsville; five grandchildren, Garrett L. Thompson, Raachel (Austin) Carroll, Faith A. Oliver, Grayson B. Oliver and Blain D. Oliver; two great-grandchildren, Rainna Thompson and Ryan Thompson, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dixie L. and Anna Lee Gray Oliver; two sisters, Marie Wright and Christine Oliver; and one brother, Roy D. Oliver.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home and from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home with Jonathan Goodman and Rev. Steve McVay officiating.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Woodson Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Leon Forsythe, 1420 Old Kuttawa Rd., Kuttawa, KY 42055.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
