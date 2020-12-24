METROPOLIS, Ill. — Charles Wesley May, 99 of Metropolis, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jon Cockrel officiating. We ask that those attending the service wear a face covering and practice customarily accepted social distancing.
Wesley was retired from the Good Luck Glove Company and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis. Wesley served his country during World War II. He was inducted into the Army in April 1943, and before going overseas to serve in the European Theatre, he was with the Ceremonial Detachment at Fort Myers, Virgnia. His duties there were to transport the Honor Guard to Arlington to stand guard at the Unknown Soldier Tomb or to transport the soldiers attending a funeral at Arlington Cemetery to a small chapel near there. After transporting the soldiers, he would sometimes serve as a pallbearer or perform the 21-gun salute. He entered the War in the Battle of the Bulge which started December 16, 1944, and lasted till January 28, 1945.
Wesley is survived by his sons, Jerry May and wife Carolyn of Paducah, Kentucky, and Steve May and wife Stacey of Metropolis; grandchildren, Robert (Lori) May of Franklin, Tennessee, Ben (Katrina) Huss of Wingo, Kentucky, Jeremy (Kim) Huss of Boaz, Kentucky, Aaron (Sarah) May, and Ashley Jill Parr of Metropolis; great grandchildren, Danielle (Curtis) Smith of Smyrna, Tennessee, Christian May of Tampa, Florida, Nicolas May of Franklin, Tennessee, Tiffany (Mitchell) McClure of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kassandra Huss of Wingo, Kentucky, Lauren (Travis) Bechtold of Paducah, Kentucky, Madyson, Jonathan, Maci, Amelia, Casen, and Oliver Huss of Boaz, Kentucky, Landon May, Lauryn and Logan Parr of Metropolis; great great grandchildren, Cass, Thomas, and Elijah Smith of Smyrna, Tennessee, Easton Bechtold of Paducah, Kentucky; brother, Wilburn (Genevieve) May; and several nieces and nephews.
Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Charles and Minnie (King) May; wife, Florence May; daughter, Norma Jean Huss; sister, Mary Wemhoener; brothers, Frank May, Ed May, Richard May, Lindell May; and close friend, Lela Volle.
Memorials may be made in Wesley’s name to First United Methodist Church, 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
