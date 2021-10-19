Charles Wayne Crockett, 67, fondly known as Butch, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Charles was born May 2, 1954, and was a lifelong resident of Paducah. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1972 and enlisted in the Army shortly thereafter.
His death was preceded by his parents, Charles and Christine Crockett; sisters, Linda and Valerie; and a special brother, Cameron.
Charles is survived by daughters, LaTonya, Charlotte, Kawii and Tasha; son William, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Arlanda, Eddie and David and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Butch was an avid Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan and recreational fisherman. He had a heart of gold, strong will and was a fun-loving person.
Memorial services have not been planned at this time.
