KEVIL — Lieutenant colonel Charles Walter Brunson, USA (RET.) passed at the age of 90 years on Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, 2021. He was born June 21, 1931, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and relocated with family to Barlow, Kentucky, at six months of age.
As a member of the Barlow Baptist Church during that time, he was baptized at the age of 12. His childhood passion was hunting and fishing within and around the current Ballard Wildlife Management Area, before it and others existed. He worked at the Union Carbide Plant for 14 years, separating uranium isotopes for the war, before attending college.
He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from Samford University during the late 1960s. He was licensed in both Tennessee and Kentucky, working as a full-time pharmacist and part-time Realtor, while managing his beef cattle farm. Honorably discharged from the United States Army on June 21, 1991, he retired back home to Kevil, Kentucky, not long thereafter, wherein he continued to work as a fill-in pharmacist at various drugstores within extreme West Kentucky until 2011, due to a shortage of local pharmacists, and he was a faithful member of Kevil First Baptist Church.
His passion during his golden years was gardening, reading, and tending to his bluebird trail, in addition to making others laugh via his unique sense of humor, all of which he has passed on to his daughter.
He is predeceased by his father, mother, and sister, Charles Hughes Brunson, Bernice Nell Biggers, and Norma Jean Abernathy; as well as his first wives, Carolyn Owings Kilgore and Jon Burroughs Tidwell.
He is survived by his son, Keith Brunson, his daughter, Suzanne Tidwell, as well as his former wife and friend, Carolyn Joan Payne Reasor.
Visitation will be after noon Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Barlow Cemetery with the Rev. John Carrie officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery with full military honors.
