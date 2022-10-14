Charles W. Hopper, 83, of Paducah, went home to be with the Lord with his loving family around him at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born on April 16, 1939 in the Ragland community to the late Ralph and Edna Price Hopper. Charles was a retired Machinist from T.V.A. and served in the United States Army Reserve. He was a member of 12 Oaks Baptist Church, where he served on several committees and was the first deacon to be ordained in the new church. Charles was a 1957 graduate of Heath High School.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Reynolds Hopper; son, Derek Jay Hopper and wife, Cheryl, of Boaz; sister, Betty Fowler of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Addie Hopper, Christina Garrott and Jeremy LaGore.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 12 Oaks Baptist Church with Rev. Boogie Butler and Mr. Danny Orazine officiating. Entombment will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Morogoro Tanzania Church and School c/o 12 Oaks Baptist Church, 2110 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001 or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
