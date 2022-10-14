Charles W. Hopper, 83, of Paducah, went home to be with the Lord with his loving family around him at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was born on April 16, 1939 in the Ragland community to the late Ralph and Edna Price Hopper. Charles was a retired Machinist from T.V.A. and served in the United States Army Reserve. He was a member of 12 Oaks Baptist Church, where he served on several committees and was the first deacon to be ordained in the new church. Charles was a 1957 graduate of Heath High School.

