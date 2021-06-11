Charles Vernon Bray, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home in Paducah.
He was born November 29, 1927, to his parents Jonah and Anna Duley Bray. Charles was employed with Structural Iron Workers Local #1 out of Chicago, Illinois, for over 30 years and received his 50-year membership pin from Iron Local #1. Charles was a Master Mason for over 50 years with Sequoit Masonic Lodge #827 of Antioch, Illinois. He owned and operated a lawn care business with his grandson for several years. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening.
Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Bray of Paducah; one son, Charles Jonah Bray (Sheila) of Spring Grove, Illinois; one daughter Mary Ann Meinders of Paducah; two brothers, Robert Bray (Alice) of Barlow and Jackie Bray (Connie) of Barlow; one grandson, Mikel Bray of Paducah; two granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Junior Broyles; and his parents, Jonah and Anna Duley Bray.
Friends may call after noon Saturday, June 11, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2021, at Barlow Cemetery with Rev. Larry Purcell officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.