Charles Vernon Bray, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home in Paducah.

He was born November 29, 1927, to his parents Jonah and Anna Duley Bray. Charles was employed with Structural Iron Workers Local #1 out of Chicago, Illinois, for over 30 years and received his 50-year membership pin from Iron Local #1. Charles was a Master Mason for over 50 years with Sequoit Masonic Lodge #827 of Antioch, Illinois. He owned and operated a lawn care business with his grandson for several years. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening.

Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Bray of Paducah; one son, Charles Jonah Bray (Sheila) of Spring Grove, Illinois; one daughter Mary Ann Meinders of Paducah; two brothers, Robert Bray (Alice) of Barlow and Jackie Bray (Connie) of Barlow; one grandson, Mikel Bray of Paducah; two granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Junior Broyles; and his parents, Jonah and Anna Duley Bray.

Friends may call after noon Saturday, June 11, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2021, at Barlow Cemetery with Rev. Larry Purcell officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Charles Bray, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 12
Visitation
Saturday, June 12, 2021
11:00AM-6:00PM
Morrow Funeral Chapel
376 West KY Drive
LaCenter, KY 42056
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 12
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 12, 2021
12:00PM
Barlow Cemetery
6th Street
Barlow, KY 42024
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In