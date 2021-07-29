MAYFIELD — Charles K. “Chuck” Tolar III, 69, of Murray, formerly of Mayfield, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Murray Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was of the Methodist faith.
He is survived by one sister, Sherry (Johnny) Myers of Mayfield, and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were William T. and Lois Brandon Tolar.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Mayfield. Jerry Mayes will officiate. Interment will follow.
Friends may call from noon — 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Byrn Funeral Home.
