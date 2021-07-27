SEDALIA — Charles T. Arant, 94, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. Born to tenant farmers in western Kentucky, he held a love of the land, and especially a love for western Kentucky his entire life.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was stationed in Salzburg, Austria, with occupational forces following World War II and was deployed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 10th Engineer Combat Battalion in Korea. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars for his service during the Korean War. Prior to his deployment to Europe, he met his future wife, Sarah Conley, with whom he corresponded during the entirety of his time in the Army. Within three months of his return from Korea, the two eloped and remained steadfast partners for the next 68 years.
He was a Golden Gloves boxer during his time in service and his athleticism played out throughout his life as a devoted fan of University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Apprenticed as a machinist in his teens, he spent most of his working life following his Army years at the Illinois Central-Gulf Railroad shops in Paducah, though he always farmed a small acreage and helped his in-laws on their farm. He was a longtime member of Sedalia United Methodist Church where he played many roles from the guy who turned on the heat to usher to representative to the Memphis Conference. He was our sweet, laughing Shug, Pop, Grampa, Papa Shug, who loved to sing but couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket, who drew “Goony birds” while keeping score to Cardinals baseball games he listened to on the radio, who was always available to play catch with his son and grandson, who loved to argue just to play devil’s advocate. Above all, he was a master of giving unconditional love to his family.
Predeceased by his parents and five siblings, he is survived by his wife, two children, and their spouses, a grandson, two granddaughters and their spouses, a sister, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. The family is grateful for his doctors and caregivers at Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Lifeline of Jackson Purchase, Home Instead, and neighbors and friends who have given incalculable help and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sedalia United Methodist Church.
Funeral services for Mr. Charles Thomas Arant will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Steve Howe and Rev. Dennis Vance will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post # 26.
Visitation will be 4 — 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
