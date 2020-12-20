Charlie Stone, 91, of Ballard County, formerly of Melber, died at 11:25 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
Mr. Stone attended Lovelaceville United Methodist Church and Owens Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from USEC.
Survivors include a stepgrandson and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virgileen Stone; a stepson, Donnie Timmons; two sisters; and two brothers. His parents were Henry Thomas Stone and Gertrude Ellen Blanchard Stone.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Owens Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Melber with the Revs. Vida McClure and Keith Osborne officiating.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
