Charles Shannon

SHELBY, N.C. — Charles Edward Shannon, 65, of Shelby, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
The family will be meeting at 1829 E Marion St, Shelby NC apt 1310
Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel in the Otis Mobley, Jr. Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Salisbury National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.