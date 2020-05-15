Charles Phillip Roundtree, 59, of Paducah, died at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Roundtree was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Metropolis, Illinois, and was a formerly employed with Pizza Inn and Tooye’s Sports Bar.
He is survived by his mother, Hertha M. Roundtree Jackson of Decatur, Illinois; one daughter, Egypt Crider of Atlanta; six brothers, Eugene Roundtree, Joe Roundtree and Jerry Roundtree, all of Decatur, Illinois, Ronald Roundtree of Paducah, Michael Roundtree of Metropolis and William Edward Roundtree of Milwaukee; two sisters, Joyce M. Roundtree of Paducah and Marcia E. Roundtree of Milwaukee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Solomon O. Roundtree; his stepfather, Charles Jackson; two brothers; and two sisters.
Services will be private.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle and leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
