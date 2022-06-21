BURNA — Charles Rickey “Rick” Travelstead, 62, passed from this life on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his home in Burna.
He worked for the Livingston County Road Department for the last few years helping mow the right of way. He was a member of the Lakes Area Archeological Society for over 25 years and the Green River Archeological Society for over 30 years. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kimberly Anne Travelstead; son Christopher (Sarah) Travelstead of Brookport, Illinois; daughter Ashley (Justin) Patton, of Tiline; sister Christy Moneymaker of Grand Rivers; two brothers, David Travelstead of Ledbetter, and Timmy Travelstead of Smithland; four grandchildren, Braxton Travelstead, Kaylynn Harris, Ashton Harris, and Emma Grace Patton.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jackie Travelstead and Elizabeth Layne Travelstead.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
