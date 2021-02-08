ALMO — Charles Ray “Butch” Saulsburry, 84, of Almo, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his residence.
He attended Hardin Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mildred McCormick Saulsburry; his first wife, Thelma Irene Saulsburry; and his daughter, Vickey Ann Thames.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Walker Saulsburry; daughter, Karen Kics; son, Rick Ray Saulsburry; and eleven grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Braceville Gardner Cemetery in Braceville, Illinois.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
