At the age of 94, Charles Ray Baker born at home in Elva, Kentucky on Dec. 29, 1927, went home to the Lord after a fall and short stay in the hospital.
Charles worked from 1952 until April 1993 at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant as an operations and instrument foreman. After he retired, he continued to work and help others.
He was known as Dad, Papaw, Charlie Ray, Preacher, but he was most known as a Christian who made life easier for many of those less fortunate. He collected and provided furniture for many people transitioning from Lifeline Ministries, CenterPoint and any others he came in contact with. He spent many years working jail ministry and enjoyed telling people he “just got out of jail”. Charles was an active Gideon for many years.
A World War II veteran, he was proud to have served as a Marine. He served in Hawaii as an air traffic controller and after his discharge he was called back a year later to serve for the Korean Conflict. Once a Marine always a Marine. He was thrilled and privileged to take flight in the WWII B25 Bomber at the Paducah Airport, as well as the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. last year.
He is survived by his son, Charles “Rodney” Baker (Kathy), of West Paducah; five grandchildren, that he loved and cherished, Jennifer Winstead, Matthew Baker, Rachel Baker Foley, Hope Winstead and Ryan (Trina) Winstead; nine great-grandchildren, that were a constant joy for him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Ethel Baker; two daughters, Susan Renee Baker Harrington, Charlene Townsend; his parents, Hazel Marie Wallace and Chester and Katherine Hope Baker; two brothers, George E. Baker and William (Billy) Baker.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Gospel Mission Worship Center in Paducah with Rev. Larry Davidson and Rev. Jim Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Gospel Mission Worship Center.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800; or Paducah Community Kitchen, PO Box 1225, Paducah, KY 42002-1225.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.