MAYFIELD — Charles R. Whitnell, 84, of Mayfield, passed away at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center. Charles was a wonderful man who loved his church, family, community, and the Kentucky Wildcats.
He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon Emeritus, volunteer staff in charge of Senior Activities, and Sunday School Teacher. He was a recent Chairman of the Board of the Mayfield/Graves County Senior Citizen Center, a 20-year volunteer at Mayfield Elementary School, and a Pioneer Award winner. He was a retired Tire Engineering Manager at Continental/General Tire.
He was born in Murray and graduated from Murray High. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Mechanical Engineering degree and started a career at General Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. He was later transferred to the Mayfield Plant where he retired.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Faye Story Whitnell; one daughter, Lori Spraggs (Ray) of Madisonville; two sons, Chuck (Binkie) of Mayfield and Bart (Pam) of Medina, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Rebecca Spraggs of Murray, Trey (Emily) Whitnell of Lexington, Emily Whitnell of Mayfield, Micah, Andrew, and Benjamin Whitnell of Medina, Tennessee.
A public viewing will be held at First Baptist Church Family Life Center from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. In honor of Charles’ love for the Kentucky Wildcats, the family has requested that visitors wear blue to the public viewing. Due to safety concerns from the Coronavirus, the family has requested a private family graveside service to be held after. Pallbearers for the burial are Trey Whitnell, Micah Whitnell, Andrew Whitnell, Benjamin Whitnell, Seth Parker Bell, and Chuck Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will be The Whitnell Sunday school class and the deacons of First Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mayfield/Graves County Senior Citizen Center or to First Baptist Church, Mayfield Kentucky. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.