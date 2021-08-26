Charles N. Hampton, 89, of Paducah, passed away at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his residence.
Charles was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ. Charles retired from Illinois Central Railroad after nearly 27 years of service. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #127 in Paducah. Charles enjoyed his years of working with the Boy Scouts during his boys’ early years. He was a member of the IC Fishing Club, was an avid vegetable garden producer and his tomatoes were enjoyed by all that traveled down Lovelaceville Road. Charles was a veteran of the Korean War. “Boomer,” his dear dog, enjoyed his daily walks and was always at his side.
Survivors include two daughters, Suzie Atherton and husband, Steve, Julie Scott and husband, Derek; one son, Greg Hampton, and wife, Lisa, all of Paducah; three grandchildren, Kyle Atherton, Leigh (Matt) Johnson, and Hanna Scott; three great-grandchildren, Madeline Johnson, Jace Charles Johnson, and Kolbie Johnson; three step-grandchildren, Cory (Adriana) Heflin, Josh Hicks, Derek Ellis and fiancé, Victoria; eight step-great grandchildren, Owen Heflin, Sophie Heflin, Blake Hicks, Dylan Hicks, Austin Ellis, Kyler Ellis, Kenzie Elis, Wylder Ellis.
Preceding him in death was his wife of nearly 60 years, Hanna Sue Fleming Hampton; one son, Mike Hampton; parents, Robert Henry Hampton and Lorene Addis Webb Hampton Davis; one brother, Robert Hampton; and sister, Patricia Boyd.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Jamey Boone officiating, Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.