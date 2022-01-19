ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Charles Moss, 92, of Zionsville, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on Jan. 15, 2022. He was born on Feb. 25, 1929, in Mosstown, Kentucky, to Nobel and Alberta Shemwell Moss. Charles married his sweetheart, Cora Ruth Powell, on Aug. 24, 1948. They made their home in Elkhart, Indiana, where he and Cora raised five children and where Charles was employed as a printer at Barger Packaging Company. For more than 40 years, they were faithful members of McCoy Memorial Baptist Church where Charles served in various capacities including deacon and trustee. Charles was known for his loving kindness, friendliness and winning smile. Even his eyes smiled. He enjoyed golf, gardening, and grandkids. He was a man who prayed diligently for his family, his friends, and his world. Following retirement he and Cora moved back to LaCenter, Kentucky. He continued in service to his Lord leading a prayer ministry at First Baptist Church of LaCenter. In 2014 they moved to Zionsville, Indiana, to be closer to family.
Charles’s godly example to his children came from his deep love for his Savior, Jesus Christ, making him a guide, friend, helper, and encourager. He was a wonderful father to Janet (Thomas) Little, of Goshen, Indiana, Stephen, who preceded him in death, Randall (Julie), of Zionsville, Indiana, C. Brent (Debbie), of Edmund, Oklahoma, and David (Debbie), of Pearland, Texas. He is survived by a sister Joyce Smith and brother Jim Purcell. Two sisters, Jean Purcell and Kay De Smet, preceded him in death.
He was a much beloved “Gramps” to 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He loved to sing silly songs to them, play games with them, and take them fishing and golfing. He enjoyed cheering them on in sporting events. He was cherished by his family who adored him. Charles was a happy, positive person who saw only the best in everyone, and who was loved by all who were blessed to know him.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter, Kentucky with the Rev. Mark Sickling officiating. Interment will follow at LaCenter Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of LaCenter, P.O. Box 239 LaCenter, KY 42056.
