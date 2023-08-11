HARDIN — Charles Morgan, 91, of Hardin, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Detroit on March 12, 1932, to Homer and Mattie Morgan. Charles worked as a chemical engineer for B.F. Goodrich. He was saved at the age of 15 and was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church since that day. Charles was a devout Christian and served as a deacon at his church for many years. Charles was an avid hunter and a meticulous craftsman.

Service information

Aug 12
Visitation
Saturday, August 12, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Aug 12
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 12, 2023
12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
