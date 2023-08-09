HARDIN — Charles Morgan, 91, of Hardin, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 12, 1932, to Homer and Mattie Morgan. Charles worked as a chemical engineer for B.F. Goodrich. He was saved at the age of 15 and was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church since that day. Charles was a devout Christian and served as a deacon at his church for many years. Charles was an avid hunter and a meticulous craftsman.
He is survived by a daughter, Charissa Cates (Greg) of Paducah; one son, Mike Morgan (Debbie) of Ft. Myers, Florida; six grandchildren, Dr. Heath Cates, Jessica Fletcher, Chris Cates, Sarah Winsett, Ben Morgan and Nathan Morgan; and 12 great-grandchildren, Skyler Winsett, Colton Morgan, Aubrey Morgan, Silas Morgan, Malia Cates, Johnathon Fletcher, Ethan Fletcher, Abigail Fletcher, Jayden Cates, Kylie Cates, Rosemary Cates and Ivy Joy Cates.
Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty Tucker Morgan and his parents.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Collier Funeral Home with Jack Kee and Billy Fowler officiating.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Ridge Cemetery.
