GILBERTSVILLE — Charles David Morefield, 93, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was of the Baptist faith and a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After the Navy, he spent many years working as an electrician for IBEW Local 816 in Paducah, and for the majority of his life, also worked as a farmer.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte Marie Logue Morefield; his two daughters, Teena Wilkerson of Benton and Amy Stone of Louisville; two sons, Michael Morefield of Benton and Alan Morefield of Memphis, Tennessee; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. His parents were Willard Wesley Morefield and Mayon English Garfield.
Services were held Monday, July 31, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Gary Knuckles officiating. Burial followed at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
To send flowers to the family of Charles Morefield , please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.