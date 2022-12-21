JOPPA, Ill. — Charles Milton “Chuck” Taylor, 72, of Joppa, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Chuck was born on Jan. 2, 1950, to Charles and Sue Taylor in Sikeston, Missouri. Chuck graduated from Joppa High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Education from Murray State University.
Chuck went on to work in many fields, finishing his career as a supervisor at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Chuck loved retirement with his wife Lettie (Cook) Taylor by his side. Together, and sometimes with others, they traveled the country enjoying God’s creations and experiencing van life. One of Chuck’s passions was traveling and sharing the joy of travel with others. Many have vacationed better thanks to him and Lettie.
Chuck was adamant that “God’s got this,” and lived his life by that motto. He often helped and encouraged others and found great joy in spending time with his dogs and granddaughter.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Taylor and Sue Taylor Trail; and his beloved dog and traveling companion, Rosie.
He is survived by his wife, Lettie (Cook) Taylor of Joppa; sister, Marla (Taylor) Lowery (Bubby) of Joppa; son, Dustin Taylor (Nichole) of Metropolis; daughter, Nori (Taylor) Sciambi (Dan) of Gulf Breeze, Florida; granddaughter, Bella Taylor; brother-in-law, Mark Cook of Wickliffe, Kentucky; and Ava, Chuck’s sweet dog who never left his side. He also leaves behind beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of visitation and funeral services Chuck requested that you spend some time adventuring with loved ones. An outdoor celebration of life ceremony will be held when the weather is more favorable.
Memorial contributions may be given in Chuck’s name to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or www.lls.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
