Charles Upchurch, age 71, of Paducah, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Charles was a member of the Broadway United Methodist Church and a native of Tiptonville, Tennessee. Charles worked with Boy Scouts for many years. He was retired as deputy jailer from McCracken County Jail. Charles was a true Chicago Cubs baseball fan. He had a keen interest in studying Civil War history, using his muzzelloading gun, and at times being a part of the Civil War reenactments.
Survivors include wife of 45 years, Nancy Gale Scarbrough Upchurch; two daughters, Jessica (Randal) Weaver of West Paducah and Brittany Upchurch of Paducah; six grandchildren, Atticus Weaver, Lily Weaver, Emalynn Weaver, Bradley Strickland, Keaton Upchurch and Konnor Upchurch.
Preceding in death were his parents, Wesley Don Upchurch and Mattie Belle Love Upchurch; son, Benjamin Upchurch; two sisters, Jean Adams and Elsie McKenzie.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Revs. Ray Chandler and Joe Beal officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Boy Scouts of America, 1325 W. Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75038.
Arrangements made by Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
