WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Charles Henry Mason, III, 89, of

Winter Springs, Florida, died at 5:03 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.

He was a retired supervisor with

Martin Marietta Corporation.

Mr. Mason is

survived by his

wife of 25 years,

Sandra Mason; four daughters, Ann

Barclay of Winter Springs, Tammy Schlegel of Toledo, Ohio, Kimberly

Stoffel of Sylbania,

Ohio, and Jeannie Thaxton of Longwood;

a son, Robert Thaxton, of Jackson, Tennessee;

and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded

in death by his first

wife, Betty Mason;

two sons, Chris

Mason and Keith Mason; and a sister.

His parents were Charles Henry

Mason II and Mary

Belle Karraker

Mason.

Services will be

at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, with Mike Barclay officiating. Entombment will

follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be private.

You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.

com.

