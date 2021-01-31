WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Charles Henry Mason, III, 89, of
Winter Springs, Florida, died at 5:03 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.
He was a retired supervisor with
Martin Marietta Corporation.
Mr. Mason is
survived by his
wife of 25 years,
Sandra Mason; four daughters, Ann
Barclay of Winter Springs, Tammy Schlegel of Toledo, Ohio, Kimberly
Stoffel of Sylbania,
Ohio, and Jeannie Thaxton of Longwood;
a son, Robert Thaxton, of Jackson, Tennessee;
and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded
in death by his first
wife, Betty Mason;
two sons, Chris
Mason and Keith Mason; and a sister.
His parents were Charles Henry
Mason II and Mary
Belle Karraker
Mason.
Services will be
at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, with Mike Barclay officiating. Entombment will
follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be private.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.
com.
