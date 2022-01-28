HICKORY — Charles Martin Wilkins, 74, of Hickory, was called home on Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022.
Charlie was known for his love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He carried that love into his career and retired from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife after 32 years of service as a wildlife biologist, with 25 of those years managing the Ballard County Wildlife Management Area. In retirement, he still enjoyed hunting and fishing and also enjoyed tending to his garden, rooting for UK basketball, and spending time with his family and close friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Elsa; three beloved children, James (Jaye) Wilkins, of Princeton, Todd Wilkins, of Hickory and Julie Wilkins, of Hickory; and two treasured grandchildren, Noah and Sy.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Harris and Doris Mathis Wilkins.
Graveside services for Mr. Charles Martin Wilkins will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Wayne Berry will officiate. Interment will follow. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
