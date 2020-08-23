Charles G. Lockett, 71, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Lockett was a retired painter.
Surviving is a daughter, Kerry Crotzer of Paducah; a sister, Bobbie Kirby of Paducah; a grandson; and a great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by wife, Linda Lockett; and his parents, William and Lena Lockett.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
