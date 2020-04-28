CARBONDALE, Ill. — Charles Little, 67, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.
Charles was the founder of his roofing company, Charles Little Roofing. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially if he was fishing. Charles was also a card shark and loved shooting pool. He was a member of the Eagles #3135, the Paducah American Legion, and the VFW also in Paducah.
Charles is survived by his wife of 44 years Joan Little; five children, Julie Cain, Jody (Jeremy) Sheldon, Jennifer (Brian) Gilbert, Joshua (Renee) Orosco, and David Little; three siblings, Peggy Dorrance, Barb Logsdon, and Donnie (Teresa) Little; 15 grandchildren, Zach Cain, Johnny Cain, Oscar Cain, Amy Cain, Brian Gilbert Jr., Andrea Gilbert, Autaumn Gilbert, Nolan Gilbert, Cody Sheldon, Carly Sheldon, Caleb Sheldon, Amber Sheldon, Skylar Orosco, Sara Little, and Seth Little; one great-grandson, Leo Rich Cain; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Charles in death are his parents, Ray and Iretta Little; and one son, Charles Little Jr.
Charles will be cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
