Charles Linford Hammonds, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Charles was retired from TVA, worked for the City of Paducah, and worked on various construction projects throughout the area. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member and deacon at West End Baptist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion, Carpenters Union 357, the Masonic Lodge, and Shriners. He was a huge fan of Tilghman High School sports and the University of Louisville.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Nancy C. Thompson Hammonds; two sons, Charles Morgan (Cynthia) Hammonds and command sergeant major Stephen T. (Susanne) Hammonds; three siblings, Charlotte Hammonds Munson, Chester A. Hammonds, Carolyn A. Stewart; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry Hammonds and Mary Cinderella (Wilkins) Sovern.
Funeral services with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
