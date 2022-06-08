BARDWELL — Charles “Skeeter” Dennis Lindsey, 94, of Bardwell, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force before retiring from a 33 year career with the United States Labor Department where he was the maintenance superintendent over Water and Power at Martin Marietta. He was a member of Bardwell Baptist Church.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Melissa K. Brown of Spring, Texas; his two sons, Michael L. Lindsey of Bardwell and Brent Lindsey of Paducah; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Agnes Polivick Lindsey; one son, Charles Kevin Lindsey; one sister; and three brothers. His parents were Joseph and Lillian Lindsey.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Jason Burnett officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Friends may call 1 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Memorial donation may be made to Bardwell Baptist Church, 323 US-51, Bardwell, KY 42023.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
