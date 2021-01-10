ENNIS, Texas — Charles Leland Bell, 70, of Ennis, died Dec. 22, 2020, at VITAS Inpatient Hospice, Carrollton, from complications related to COVID-19.
Charlie was born on Feb. 3, 1950. He graduated from Heath High School in 1968 and attended Murray State University.
Charlie was employed by his father-in-law, PJ Grumley, at Hussta, Inc. as the general manager of Burger Chefs in Paducah, Mayfield and Murray for 23 years. He moved with his family to Ennis, to own and operate Captain D’s restaurant.
He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice Grumley Bell; his son, James E. Bell and wife, Crystal; and his granddaughter, Sarah Bell; all of Ennis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Ruth Bell, and his sister, Linda Bell Smith.
A private service is planned. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 301 US-287 BYP, Waxahachie, TX 75165.
