Charles Lee “Chuck” Lane, 63, of Paducah died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Louisville.
Surviving are two daughters, Crystal Hobbs and Jennifer Gibson; two stepchildren, Michael and Heather; one sister, Patsy Lane; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evalee Lane.
Private family services will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
