Charles L. Alvey, 78, of Paducah, passed away on May 24, 2021, at his residence.
Charles was born in McCracken County on May 28, 1942, to the late Thorton E. and Eva Mae Bobo Alvey. He was a member of West End Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a secretary for 40 plus years. He worked for Coca-Cola as a delivery driver and sales representative from 1965 to 1997. Charles was a 1961 graduate of Heath High School and a member of Lone Oak Lions Club.
Charles is survived by four sisters, Aline Butler of Nashville, Tennessee, Mary Elwanda Kern of Paducah, Janice Ellis of Mayfield, Phyllis Cox of Paducah; two brothers, Billy Alvey of Paducah, Ernest Alvey of Paducah, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Glenda Gail Montgomery Alvey, and two brothers, Edmond Alvey and Kenneth Alvey.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Monte Hodges officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time of 12 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: West End Baptist Church 324 South 28th Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message, light a candle or leave a message for the family.
