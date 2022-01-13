EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Reverend Dr. Charles Keller Henry Sr., 93 of Evansville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Richwood Nursing & Rehab Center of LaGrange, Kentucky. Charles was born in 1928 in Cynthiana, Kentucky to the late John Thomas Henry Sr., and Martha (Fisher) Henry.
He was a World War II veteran serving in Guam. Henry was ordained an Elder and admitted in Full Connection in the CME Church. Dr. Henry has pastored churches in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio under the CME Church umbrella. He has served as presiding elder in the Second Episcopal District Kentucky Region, retiring in 2002 as the first presiding elder with Emeritus status.
Dr. Charles K. Henry Sr. is preceded in death by his parents John and Martha, daughters: Sharon Henry and Renee Clayton; sisters: Zella Mae Hawkins and Georgia Henry; brothers: Frank B., Calvin R., William F., Eugene, Robert Logan, Cleon, John R. and granddaughter Cynthia Johnson.
Charles leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 34 years, Wanda Paulette (Young) Henry; daughters: Christine Hagan, Che’Rhonda (Marreo) Greenlee; sons: Charles, Jr. “Chuck”, Darrell Clayton; a host of relatives, friends, and colleagues.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Cleaves Memorial CME Church; a walk-through visitation service will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at R, Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel.
A mask is required for all services and social distancing guidelines will be practiced.
Homegoing Services Final Arrangements Entrusted to Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel.
