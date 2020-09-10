METROPOLIS, Ill. — Services for Charles Russell “Hop” Hopson, 101, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Metropolis with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow with military rites in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hopson died on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Superior Care Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. today, September 10, 2020, at Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
The family suggests memorial donations be given in Mr. Hopson’s name to Mustard Tree Foundation Inc., 5110 Old Ellis Point, Roswell, GA 30076, a non-profit organization-addiction service; or The Swift School for Dyslexia and language learning differences, 300 Grimes Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30075.
Arrangements are being handled by Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes Inc. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
