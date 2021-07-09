METROPOLIS, Ill. — Charles Hopkins Barfield Jr., 86, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on July 7, 2021, with his beloved wife, Sue, by his side.
Charles was born June 29, 1935, to Charles Sr. and Mary Minner Barfield. He was complemented in life by two brothers, Jack D. and Dwight C., and three sisters, Mary Virginia, Betty Charlene and Ruth Nell “Hopsy” Barfield.
Charles had a full life beginning with attending the First Christian Church in Metropolis. He was baptized by the Rev. O.L. Angel at the age of 12. He achieved six years of perfect attendance in Sunday School and in later years served as a deacon. He and his wife were co-sponsors of the Christian Youth Fellowship for many years.
He attended Metropolis City Schools, graduating from Metropolis Community High School in 1953. He served as class president all four years and was very active in sports, including football and basketball.
Charles loved his country and served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. While serving in Germany, he achieved the rank of sergeant in the 2D Medium Tank Battalion, 67th Armor Division. He had the honor of serving under Gen. George Patton, Jr. and Col. Francis A. Cooch, III.
In 1963, Charles was united in marriage to Sue Ann Taylor of Metropolis at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he later became a member until his death. They were blessed with two daughters, Susan Alexandria and Sharlin Ann. Charles and Sue were devoted to each other and celebrated 58 years of marriage in January.
Charles followed his father’s example and served 28 years on the Metropolis City School Board and the Massac County Unit One School Board. He also served over 14 years as an alderman for the City of Metropolis.
Charles enjoyed working on the family farm and in the family masonry contracting business. His craft led him to not only build structures and homes locally, but also in Chicago, Indiana, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. He was a member of the International Bricklayers Union for over 70 years. Charles was later employed as a shipping supervisor at Missouri Portland/Lafarge Corporation, where he retired after many years of dedicated work while establishing incredible friendships. These friendships continued with the Missouri Portland/Larfarge Corp. breakfast group that met bi-monthly.
Charles had a deep love for all music and had an amazing voice that he only shared with his family. He enjoyed watching his daughters play piano and violin at recitals, weddings and other events. He also loved watching his girls play sports. He was a very proud and dedicated father.
He also had a great appreciation for nature, especially the hobby of beekeeping. Charles was a third-generation beekeeper, a tradition his daughter Sharlin continues. His love for animals was well-known. He rescued abandoned dogs and cats and brought them to their new forever home with him and his family. He adored his daughter’s dogs, Charlie and Phoebe Sue, Sofie Sue, and his sister-in-law’s dog, Laurie.
His greatest accomplishment was the loving family he helped create with his wife, Sue. His best work was that of doting grandfather, building tree houses and talking about aircraft with his grandson, Alex, and teaching his granddaughter Cate about animals and nature. He loved them enormously.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Velma and Vance Taylor; brothers-in-law Robert “Hawk” Taylor, Dr. James L. Bremer, Gerald Comer; sister-in-law Betty Jones Barfield; nephews Mike Barfield and Jeremy Taylor; nieces Sarah Cox Brown and Gretchen Comer.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sue; his loving daughters, Susan (Cal) Roop of Bloomington, Indiana, and Sharlin Barfield of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, Alex and Cate Roop, both of Bloomington, Indiana; brother-in-law, John Taylor of Metropolis; sisters-in-law Carol Taylor of Metropolis, Jo Ellen Taylor of Las Vegas, Nevada, Marie Taylor of Murray, Kentucky, Marilyn Barfield of Metropolis; a close nephew who was more like a brother, Jack (Joanne) Barfield of Pekin, Illinois; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at Metropolis Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, with the Rev. David Deem of Lutheran Church of the Cross and the Rev. Timothy A. Bean of St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to Project Hope Humane Society, 1698 W. 10th St., Metropolis, IL 62960; and the Friends of Fort Massac, c/o Mike Korte, 1308 E. 5th St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
