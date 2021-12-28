Charles William Holloway, 96, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, died at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, was of the Baptist faith, and was the manager and co-owner of the former Ward-Elkins in Mayfield and later was the owner of Holloway Maytag and Appliances in Mayfield.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Hunter, of Mayfield; granddaughter, Nicole Courtney, of Paducah; three grandsons, Brian Hunter, of Monticello, Blake E. Hunter, of Lynn Grove, and Nicholas Hayden, of Mayfield; and four great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife — Wanda M. Holloway and his parents — Alvin & Debbie (Grace) Holloway.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Highland Park Cemetery with Rev. Mickey Fowler officiating. There is no visitation. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the service time on Wednesday.
The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.