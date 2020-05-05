CUNNINGHAM — Charles “Burl” Buril Hite, 93, of Cunningham, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a talented singer, piano player and guitarist.
He is survived by a daughter, Kim Bates; a granddaughter, Chelsey Hurt; two great-grandchildren, June Nichole Hurt and Jackson Samuel Hurt, all of Cunningham; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers. His parents were Charles Hite and Mattie Halstead Hite.
Arrangements will be private; burial will take place at Milburn Cemetery. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to The Hospitality House, 217 24th Ave. N #101, Nashville, TN 37203.
