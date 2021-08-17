FARMINGTON — Charles “Fred” Mills, 77, of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was a retired employee of USEC, a retired farmer and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Mr. Mills is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy C. Mills; one son, Charles “Chris” Mills of Farmington.
He was preceded in death by one sister. His parents were Charles Estrum and Vivian Louise Lyon Mills.
Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mayfield Graves Co. Animal Shelter, 500 N. 12th Street, Mayfield, KY 42066 or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
