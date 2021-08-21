MURRAY — Charles W. Estes, 80, of Murray, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Estes was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He was a retired manager from Hutson Grain Terminal.
Surviving are a son, Tracy Scott Estes of Dexter; two sisters, Jean Lovett of Benton and Janice Dowdy of Murray; two grandchildren, Tanner Estes and Tylena Estes, both of Benton; and a great-grandchild, Hunter Estes of Benton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Charles Kenneth “Kenny” Estes; and a sister. His parents were Wilson Estes and Eunice (Henson) Woods.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with the Rev. Brett Miles officiating. Interment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens, Murray.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the funeral home.
