MELBER — Charles “Chuck” English, 72, of Melber, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home.
Mr. English was a self-employed truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is a son, Tim English of Melber; two brothers, David English of Georgia and Darryl English of Boaz; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Stella English; three brothers; and one sister.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
