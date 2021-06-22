Charles Edward Roof, of Paducah, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at the age of 73 on June 18, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Wurth Roof; a daughter, Sarah Roof Bozone of Paducah; a son, Dr. Michael (Denise) Roof of Henderson; and six grandchildren Simon, Sam and Martin Bozone of Paducah, and Aidan, Ethan, and Jackson Roof of Henderson; his five brothers Phil (Linda) Roof, Paul (Alice) Roof, Rev. Frank Roof, David (Sally) Roof, and Gene (Marianne) Roof, all of Paducah, and a sister, Mary Sue Roof McLaughlin (Dennis) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and many sisters and brothers-in-law as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Roof; his parents, Sylvester G. Roof and Elizabeth Lattus Roof; his four brothers, Adrian, Louis, Gerald, and infant James Roof.
Charlie was born at home in McCracken County, Kentucky, in May of 1948. He attended St. John’s School from first- 11th grade and was a senior of the first graduating class from the new St. Mary High School in 1966. He attended PJC, Murray State University, and graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in accounting and in business administration. He worked as an accountant for his brother Phil at Phil Roof Sports and decided a desk job was not for him. He was employed by United Parcel Service (UPS) and retired with over 40 years of service.
Charlie could always be found volunteering for many organizations and was an active member at St. John’s Catholic Church as a lector and eucharistic minister. He was a fourth-degree member of the St. John Knights of Columbus and volunteered in many capacities for them especially during their fish fries. He volunteered at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital by driving the golf cart to transport people to and from their cars. He really enjoyed being of assistance to those in need. His favorite reply to people wishing him a good day was “you have a better one” or if someone asked how his day was, he would reply “better now that I met you.”
Charlie always made the time to coach sports with his two children Sarah and Michael and he enjoyed being an assistant coach with their baseball teams. He was an excellent athlete in baseball and in tennis which was probably his favorite thing to do. He will be missed by all that knew him and will be remembered for the smiles and upbeat spirit he shared with others.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Road, Paducah, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with the Rev. Brad Whistle and Rev. Frank Roof officiating. Burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery, 6705 Old US Hwy 45 S, Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the St John’s Knights of Columbus Council #10962 at 6725 Hwy. 45 S, Paducah, KY 42003 or Lourdes Hospice P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
The family is very grateful for the kindness and care of the doctors, medical staff, and nurses at Vanderbilt Medical Center as well as Dr. Chua and the Baptist Cancer Center. The family is exceedingly grateful for the care and compassion showed to them by Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice Care Team.
