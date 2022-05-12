PALMETTO, Fla. — Charles Edward Sanders, of Palmetto, formerly of Treasure Island, and Paducah, Kentucky, died April 22, 2022.
Marta Higdon Sanders, his wife of 57 years, died April 26, 2022.
Charles, the son of Ada Ruth Pruett Sanders and Joe N. Sanders Sr. was born in Paducah on Nov. 11, 1933. Marta, the daughter of Lucille Roof Higdon and Dr. O. Leon Higdon, was also born in Paducah on Sept. 3, 1933. The two met when they were 12 years old and were friends and companions before they started their life together in June of 1964.
They both attended St. Mary Academy in Paducah. Charles went into the Army and Marta went to Webster College. Charles went on to build golf courses all over the world in a rewarding career that allowed Marta to travel and experience all the places with him. Marta taught school in St. Louis before the travel began. She held a prestigious Life Time Teaching Certificate in Missouri, Illinois, and Florida.
Charles enjoyed a lifelong love of plants and flowers. He was able to see the ‘big picture’ when building golf courses including the mature foliage. While Marta shared the enjoyment of plants and flowers she was also an accomplished horsewoman. Marta and Charles were the consummate host and hostess. A party or family gathering was full of laughter, fun, and delicious food. Charles was the elegant and kind southern gentleman alongside his gracious and poised wife. Where ever they lived it became home and the gathering place for many. They leave friends and family with warm and cherished memories.
Marta and Charles are survived by two sons, Charles E. Sanders, Jr. (Betsy) and John H. Sanders (Angie). They delighted in time spent with grandchildren Howie, Jack, Libby, and Nora.
They are survived by siblings Velma-Bohle Carlton, Nancy Sanders Sturgis, and Dr. Stephen Sanders, and his wife Beth. Many nieces and nephews lives were touched by having Marta and Charles in their lives.
They were preceded in death by their parents, siblings, Robert L. Higdon, O. Leon Higdon, Jr. and wife Patsy, Joe N. Sanders, Jr. and wife Barbara; brothers-in-law, William B Sturgis, Jr., Thomas E. Sanders, and wife Martha.
A celebration of Life will be held on May 28, 2022, in Bradenton, FL.
Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Paducah, Kentucky, at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of a contribution to a charity of your choice in memory of Marta and Charles.
