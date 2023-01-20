WICKLIFFE — Charles Donald Jones, 87, of Wickliffe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Jones was born in Wickliffe on Sept. 19, 1935, to the late Harold and Billie Joe Jones. He was a retired sales merchant having worked for Sears Catalog, JC Penney, Hank Bros. Hardware and security at Westvaco. He was an active member of North Ballard Church for over 78 years where he served as church treasurer for 20 years, song leader and was the caretaker for the North Ballard Church Cemetery. He loved to fish, farm, and feed and watch hummingbirds in his backyard. He was a meticulous record keeper and he kept a journal with entries for every day of his life. Later in life he wrote poetry to be able to help comfort others. Don will be remembered for his kind demeanor, his ability to be a friend to everyone, and his outgoing and caring personality.
Don is survived by his daughter, Kristen Tilford (Russ) of Kevil; his two sons, Roger Jones (Patti) of Benton and Jeff Jones (Chanda) of Kevil; daughter-in-law, Tina Jones of Paducah; nine grandchildren, Erica Turner of Benton, Jessica Lee (Rudy) of Kevil, Lindzy Winsett (Kendale) of Calvert City, Forrest Jones (Caitlin) of Paducah, Lindsay Allen (Neil) of Paducah, Cody Jones (Audrey) of Paducah, Weston Jones of West Paducah, Connor Tilford of Walton, Kentucky and Cason Tilford of Kevil; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Wilma Johnson Jones; one son, Charles Kevin Jones; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. Harold Draper and Rev. Rhea Bowles officiating. Burial will follow at North Ballard Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to North Ballard Church Cemetery, 157 North Ballard Church Road, Wickliffe, KY 42087.
