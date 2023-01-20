WICKLIFFE — Charles Donald Jones, 87, of Wickliffe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Mr. Jones was born in Wickliffe on Sept. 19, 1935, to the late Harold and Billie Joe Jones. He was a retired sales merchant having worked for Sears Catalog, JC Penney, Hank Bros. Hardware and security at Westvaco. He was an active member of North Ballard Church for over 78 years where he served as church treasurer for 20 years, song leader and was the caretaker for the North Ballard Church Cemetery. He loved to fish, farm, and feed and watch hummingbirds in his backyard. He was a meticulous record keeper and he kept a journal with entries for every day of his life. Later in life he wrote poetry to be able to help comfort others. Don will be remembered for his kind demeanor, his ability to be a friend to everyone, and his outgoing and caring personality.

Service information

Jan 21
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, January 21, 2023
11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Jan 21
Visitation
Saturday, January 21, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
