BENTON — Charles “Don” Stephenson, 94, of Benton, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.
Don was born in Louisville, on Aug. 9, 1927, to the late O.D and Elizabeth Fey Stephenson. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Norma Sue Pickard, and the two began their 72-year journey through life together.
Don graduated from Valley High School (Louisville, Kentucky) in 1947 and went on to attend Murray State University where he received his Master’s Degree in Education and played basketball for the Murray State Racers. He was a key player for the 1950 Murray State team that went on to win the first OVC Championship for the University. After graduating, Don was awarded the head basketball coach for Lone Oak High School in Paducah, Kentucky where he successfully coached for several years. In 1959 he accepted his new job as the first principal of Lone Oak Elementary School. He later went on to become the Principal for Heath High School before moving with his family to Franklin, where he accepted the job as the principal of Franklin Simpson High School in 1966. While in Franklin, Don also served as director of pupil personnel and principal of Lincoln Elementary School. In 1984 Don retired from his extensive career in education and moved back to Western Kentucky to enjoy retirement on the Kentucky Lake.
During his retirement, Don enjoyed being on the lake, entertaining family and friends, and playing golf. He even turned his love for the sport of golf into a business, where he owned the Golfun Driving Range located in Paducah, which he operated for many years.
Don served in the United States Navy and was a past member/president of the Lions Clubs in both Lone Oak and Franklin and was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ.
Don had many different titles throughout his life. Whether it was a teammate, coach, principal, president, husband, father, grandfather, or great grandfather, he will be cherished and missed by all of the people who were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Norma Pickard Stephenson; two daughters, Donna Cook (Brad) of Louisville and Diane Barga (Ray) of Benton; two sons, Rick Stephenson of Paducah and Terry Don Stephenson (Patty) of Spartanburg, SC; He had nine grandchildren, Chuck Stephenson, Tyler Cook (Cara), Justin Cook (Anna), Mackenzie Cook, Rachel Long (Evan) Stephen Barga (Amanda), Adrienne Rawls (Brandon), Meredith Stephenson, Camille Stephenson; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Anna Lee Sallengs; and two brothers, Oliver Stephenson, and Paul Stephenson.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Larry Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at Fairdealing Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kentucky Sheriffs Boys and Girls Ranch, 233 Sheriffs Ranch Rd, Gilbertsville, KY 42044; or to Marcella’s Kitchen, 868 Guy Mathis Drive, Benton, KY 42025.
