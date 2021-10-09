METROPOLIS, Ill. — Charles “Doc” Diekroeger, 93, of Metropolis, Illinois, died at 5:55 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center with his family by his side.
He was born on June 22, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Charles and Mary Diekroeger Sr. He married the loved of his life, Mary Kreklow, in 1952, and they were blessed with 56 years of marriage until her death in 2008.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Massac County Youth Fair Community Center.
Doc, as he was affectionately known, started his veterinary career in St. Louis before moving to Metropolis in 1961. He owned and operated the Massac Animal Clinic until his retirement in 2008, but continued select services up until his death. He was a member of the University of Missouri School of Veterinary Medicine Class of 1954, was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Metropolis, served as coroner of Massac County for many years, was appointed sheriff for 24 hours between Sheriff Oron Souders and Sheriff Ronnie Tucker, was very involved with 4-H and the Massac County Youth Fair, was the track veterinarian with Bluegrass Downs in Paducah, Kentucky, and Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, and was a member of the Massac County Saddle Club. He served his country in the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant from July 1, 1954, to June 30, 1956.
He is survived by his daughters, Sallie (Bob) Rainey, Nancy (Mike) Elliott and Susan (Scott) Seitzinger; his grandchildren, Lindsay (Ben) Baldridge, Sarah Rainey, Matthew (Brittany) Elliott, Hanna Elliott, Samuel Elliott, Leah Elliott, Jordan Elliott, Jonathan (Brooke) Seitzinger, Daniel Seitzinger, Emily Seitzinger (fiancé Peyton); his great grandchildren, Gage Painter, Colin Baldridge and Avery Elliott; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Wieneke Diekroeger Sr.; his wife, Mary Kreklow Diekroeger; and his brothers, Tom Diekroeger and Jerry Diekroeger.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
