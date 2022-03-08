FREDONIA — Charles Dean Akridge, 89, a lifelong resident of Fredonia, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family and caregivers. He was born in Fredonia on Jan. 24, 1933, to proud parents Thomas Ruble (T.R.) and Rosalie Dean Akridge. Many of the close “chums” he grew up with became lifelong friends. He professed his faith in the early 1940s at the Fredonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served as Sunday school superintendent there for more than 30 years.
Dean was an outstanding basketball player at Fredonia High School and made the winning basket against Princeton Butler in the 1950 District Tournament. He then played basketball for Murray State University from 1950-1954 under beloved Coach Harlan Hodges. Dean remained a passionate Racer fan throughout his life and served on the MSU Board of Regents from 1988-92, during which time the CFSB Center was approved.
Dean was drafted in 1954 by the U.S. Army and spent 17 months in Japan. He was a proud and patriotic U.S. veteran and took every opportunity to celebrate our country and armed forces. While teaching and coaching at the ‘new’ Crittenden County High School, he met the love of his life, a home economics teacher named Nona Christine Taylor. They were married on May 17, 1958, and began a 63 plus year journey through life as ‘Dean and Nona’, loving, inseparable, and united through everything life brought their way.
In 1959, Dean joined his father in business and opened the doors to ‘T.R. Akridge and Son Farm Supply’. Dean believed customers came first and that nothing was more important in business than meeting their needs. The philosophy served him well and the business flourished over the decades, with a second store opening in Eddyville, in 1982. His customers were like family, and few things made him happier than a customer who was pleased with the way they had been treated at ‘the store’. Dean was just as committed to his employees — treated like family as well — and believed deeply that any success he enjoyed was the result of their good work.
He loved the Fredonia Valley and surrounding communities, serving a term as mayor of Fredonia and active in the American Legion and the Fredonia Lions Club. Dean was a humble man but was proud when asked to serve as grand marshall of the Fredonia, Lyon, and Caldwell County parades.
Dean thrived on the relationships he developed through the business, through his church and civic engagement, and through chance meetings — he truly never met a stranger and never, ever forgot a name. He was genuinely interested in people’s stories, their successes, their challenges, and where they were going — and he was constantly encouraging and supportive. Dean was not afraid to help people see things they did not see in themselves, to achieve more than they thought possible.
Dean is survived by his wife Nona and three sons: Jay (wife Michelle), Paul (wife Jill), and Lance (wife Andrea). All three sons (as well as Jill and grandson Logan) graduated from Murray State, a personal point of pride for him. Dean has 7 grandchildren: Sean (wife Liz), Samantha, Logan (wife Jennifer), Olivia (husband Luke), Bryce, Luke, and Elise; and 5 great-grandchildren: Audrey, Henry, Charles, Samuel, and Jack. His time with them was precious to him and he never missed an opportunity to share a life lesson. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, T.R. and Rosalie.
The family would like to express their thanks to all of Dean’s friends who made sure his spirits were high even as his health declined; Nicky Baker who managed the farm, keeping the cattle ‘fat and slick’; and all the Akridge Farm Supply employees (especially Gary Holland) for always making him proud of the stores. A very special thanks to his caregivers — Jennifer B., Melissa, Nellie, Stephanie, and Jennifer Mc.. We will be forever grateful for the loving care you provided our ‘Papa Dean’ — and we know he gained five new daughters in the process.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Dean and Nona Akridge Family Scholarship at Murray State. Checks should be made payable to MSU Foundation and sent to the Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071; or you may give online at MurrayState.edu/givenow and select their scholarship fund.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 7, 2022, at Lakeland Funeral Home. Rev. Don Tabor officiated. Burial followed in Fredonia Cemetery.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
