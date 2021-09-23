Joint funeral services for brothers, Charles Lee Davis, 54, and William Homer Davis, 53, both of Paducah, will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Dunbar officiating.
William passed away at 11:16 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his home. He attended Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and was employed at the Paducah Day Nursery.
Charles passed away at 5:54 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was a member of the former Clay Street Christian Church where he served as an ordained minister and children’s Sunday School teacher. He was employed at Paducah Day Nursery.
Both are survived by one brother, Richie Davis of Brookport, Illinois; three aunts, Judy Taylor, Anita Taylor, and Jan Ray all of North Carolina; two uncles, Stephen Johnson of Paducah, and Frank George of Dayton, Ohio, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Davis and Nettie Boyd Davis, and two sisters.
Friends may also call at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
