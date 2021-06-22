MURRAY — Charles David West, 88, of Murray, passed away June 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on July 28, 1932, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to the late Roy Milton West and Mary Margaret Traughber West. David graduated from Mayfield High School in 1950 and Murray State University in 1954 with a degree in business.
David’s first job was delivering the Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper as a youth. He spent most of his life as an accountant at the Lockheed-Martin Gaseous Diffusion plant in Paducah. He also taught at Lowes High School in Graves County. David retired in 1995.
He was a Kentucky Colonel.
David lived most of his life in Mayfield, Kentucky. He was a tireless advocate for people with disabilities having served as the board chair of the Four Rivers Behavioral Health board, one of the original founders of the J.U. Kevil Center, and a leader in the construction of the Willow Apartments Group Home.
David’s first wife, Lu Ann Casey West, passed away in 1995. In December 1998, he married Betsy Whitesell Meade and moved to Fulton. He was an active member of the Fulton First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Fulton Rotary Club. During his retirement years he enjoyed becoming a hobby farmer. David and Betsy traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad.
Survivors include his spouse, Betsy; two children, Dr. Milton (Paula) West of Paducah, John David West of Mayfield; two stepchildren, Rob W. (Susan) Meade of Redding, California, and Amanda Bell (John) Tossberg of Nashville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Benjamin Milton (Cherith) West of Dallas, Texas, and John Christian (Anna) West of Pine Mountain, Georgia. He is also survived two great-grandchildren, Leyla Sky Crane and Beau Christian West.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Lynn West and William Norman West.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Palestine Methodist Church Cemetery on 166 East in Fulton. There will be no visitation held at the funeral home and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the hour of service.
Expressions of sympathy should take form of contributions to the Fulton First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1386, Fulton, KY 42041 or Murray First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple Street, Murray, KY 42071.
